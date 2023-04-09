Jackson is probable for Sunday's game against the Kings due to low back pain.
Jackson has been experiencing pain in his lower back, but he should be available here, with Denver likely to rest most -- if not all -- of its starting unit. The veteran floor general is averaging 7.4 points and 3.1 assists per game across 15 outings since joining the Nuggets.
