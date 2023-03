Jackson is probable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to a left oblique contusion.

Jackson has appeared in each of the Nuggets' nine games since the All-Star break and will likely be able to suit up Tuesday despite his oblique injury. He's been held under 10 points in eight of his last nine outings and has averaged 6.3 points and 3.2 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per game during that time.