Jackson notched 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt), one rebound, eight assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Saturday's 123-117 loss to the Kings.

Jamal Murray's (ankle) return is imminent, but his minutes will be capped as he works his way back to 100 percent. Jackson will need to be shelved eventually, but he'll still have some value while Murray gets back up to speed. The veteran has averaged 16.1 points and 5.1 assists since taking over the starting job.