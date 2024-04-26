Jackson (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's Game 4 against the Lakers, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

Jackson left the Nuggets' Game 3 win Thursday in the third quarter and was unable to return, finishing with five points and an assist in seven minutes. Coach Michael Malone said Friday that Jackson has a sprained left ankle and is wearing a preventative boot. With the Nuggets leading the series 3-0, the team will likely be cautious with the 34-year-old.