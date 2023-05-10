Jackson amassed one rebound in four minutes during Tuesday's 118-102 victory over the Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jackson played four minutes in garbage time as the Nuggets easily accounted for the Suns to take a 3-2 series lead. since arriving in Denver, Jackson has been unable to carve out a consistent role for himself, instead spending most of his time cheering on from the sideline. Based on the sample size, there is no reason to think his role will change moving forward.