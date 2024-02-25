Jackson isn't starting Sunday's game against the Warriors, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.
Jackson drew the start Friday against the Trail Blazers but will retreat to the bench Sunday since Jamal Murray (shins) is back in action. However, Jackson could still see a slight uptick in playing time against Golden State if Murray faces any limitations.
