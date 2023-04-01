Jackson accumulated 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-9 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 100-93 loss to the Suns.

Jackson drew the start at point guard with Jamal Murray (rest/knee) sidelined and saw increased usage with Nikola Jokic (calf), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (illness) and Michael Porter (rest/heel) out as well. Despite notching his second double-digit game since joining Denver, it was an overall disappointing performance for Jackson, as he missed eight of his nine three-point attempts and nearly had as many turnovers (three) as assists.