Jackson had 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists in 23 minutes during Monday's 118-113 win over the Raptors.

Jackson got hot from deep and posted his highest-scoring outing since joining the Nuggets. Across six appearances with Denver, the veteran point guard is averaging 7.5 points, 3.7 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 20.5 minutes, but he's shooting just 30.8 percent from the field during that stretch.