Jackson closed with 20 points (9-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and four assists in 19 minutes during Monday's 130-104 win over Dallas.

This game was over very quickly, so Denver's second unit saw a lot of extra run. Jackson was one of the many players to benefit, playing 19 minutes compared to 25 for Jamal Murray. Jackson has been a huge part of Denver's success this season and usually delivers when his number is called.