Jackson notched nine points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and one rebound over 15 minutes during Monday's 125-119 victory over the Raptors.

Jackson had a solid showing in limited minutes, but he'll struggle to produce consistent fantasy value as long as Jamal Murray is upright. As a reserve this season, Jackson has averaged 8.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds.