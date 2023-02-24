Jackson finished with seven points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 win over Cleveland.

Jackson made his first appearance with the Nuggets during their first game following the All-Star break and wasn't particularly efficient off the bench. However, it appears as though he'll have a similar role to the one he had with the Clippers. Across his 52 appearances with his former team earlier this year, he averaged 10.9 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game.