Jackson won't start Saturday's game versus the Jazz.
It's worth noting that while the Jazz's regular starting five will open Saturday's festivities, the unit is only expected to play about half the game. Jackson seems unlikely to hit the 30-minute threshold he reached last time out again Saturday, but he should again see an expanded workload in this one.
More News
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Available Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Listed as probable for Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Pops for 20 points in spot start•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Starting Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Scores 13 in spot start•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Moves into starting lineup•