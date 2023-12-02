Jackson recorded 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes during Friday's 119-111 win over the Suns.

Jackson got the start Friday in place of Jamal Murray (ankle) and once again delivered a strong performance, making a solid argument to say he was one of Denver's top performers in this huge road win. Jackson has been playing well as a starter, reaching the 20-point mark in each of his last three outings with the first unit. However, his role in the short term will be tied to Murray's availability.