Jackson provided 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 132-120 victory over the Spurs.

Jackson has done an excellent job as the starting point guard while Jamal Murray (hamstring) remains out, and instead of taking touches away from Nikola Jokic to orchestrate the offense, he's adapted a complementary role to the star big man's. Jackson is averaging 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists since being moved to a temporary starting role 10 games ago.