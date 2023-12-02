Jackson will start Friday's game against the Suns.
Jamal Murray suffered an ankle injury Wednesday and is sitting out Friday's game. Jackson has fared well as a starter this season with averages of 15.6 points, 5.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers.
