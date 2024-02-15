Jackson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

With Jamal Murray (leg) unavailable, Jackson will draw the start and he'll be joined by Justin Holiday, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. Across 14 starts this season, Jackson owns averages of 16.9 points, 5.4 assists, 2.1 triples and 1.9 turnovers per contest on 54 percent shooting from the floor.