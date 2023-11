Jackson is starting at point guard Monday night against the Pelicans.

Jackson will get a chance to run with the first unit after news broke earlier in the day that Jamal Murray (hamstring) is expected to miss an extended period of time. Jackson appears to be the top candidate to fill in at point guard while Murray is on the mend, and he could easily log 30-plus minutes as a starter after playing 25 minutes off the bench Saturday against the Bulls.