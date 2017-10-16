Nuggets' Richard Jefferson: Expected to sign with Denver

The Nuggets are expected to sign Jefferson to a one-year, $2.3 million contact prior to their season opener Wednesday against the Jazz, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jefferson opened training camp with the Cavaliers, with whom he spent the previous two seasons. However, when the team needed to open up roster room in advance of the regular season, Jefferson was traded to the Hawks and subsequently waived. The veteran forward drew interest from a number of teams as a depth option and decided to latch on with a Nuggets squad that boasts a deep crew of forwards. Jefferson is unlikely to hold any real fantasy value, as he'll likely struggle to reach the 20.4 minutes per game he received with the Cavaliers in 2016-17 with the likes of Will Barton, Wilson Chandler, and Juancho Hernangomez vying for playing time on the wing.