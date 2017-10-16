Nuggets' Richard Jefferson: Expected to sign with Nuggets

The Nuggets are expected to sign Jefferson to a one-year, $2.3M deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jefferson began camp with the Cavaliers, where he had spent the previous two seasons, but was ultimately traded to the Hawks and subsequently waived. The veteran forward is unlikely to hold any real fantasy value, as his role with the club will presumably be more geared toward leadership. With Will Barton, Wilson Chandler, and Juancho Hernandez on the wing, Jefferson should see significantly less than the 20.4 minutes per game he logged in Cleveland last year.