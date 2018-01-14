Nuggets' Richard Jefferson: Likely to join regular rotation

Jefferson will likely join the Nuggets' regular rotation for the remainder of the season, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports. Coach Michael Malone says he liked what he saw from Jefferson on Friday and wants to see "what we have" in him.

Jefferson saw 19 minutes Friday against the Grizzlies, posting four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds. It's unclear if he'll hover around 19 minutes per game for the remainder of the season, but he'll seemingly catch fewer DNP-Coaches Decisions moving forward. That said, if Friday's game is any indication, he likely won't hold much fantasy value and can probably still be ignored in the vast majority of formats.