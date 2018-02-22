Nuggets' Richard Jefferson: Off injury report

Jefferson (wrist) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Spurs, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Jefferson missed the team's last game before the All-Star break with wrist soreness, but the extended rest apparently gave him enough time to heal. That said, even when he's healthy, he hasn't been a significant part of the team's gameplan lately, playing in just one contest since Jan. 22