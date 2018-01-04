Nuggets' Richard Jefferson: Plays two minutes in blowout win
Jefferson played two minutes in Wednesday's 134-111 win over the Suns, turning the ball over once and accruing no other statistics.
Though he served as a key reserve for the Cavaliers squads that made the NBA Finals the past two seasons, Jefferson has largely been excluded from head coach Michael Malone's rotation in his first season in Denver. With the Nuggets well stocked with depth at both forward spots, even the long-term injury to starter Paul Millsap (wrist) hasn't opened up much extra time for Jefferson. The 37-year-old has appeared in just 10 of the Nuggets' 37 games this season, logging double-digit minutes in only three of those contests.
