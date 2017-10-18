Nuggets' Richard Jefferson: Unlikely to be available for opener
Jefferson is unlikely to be available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Jazz, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
After inking a contract with the Nuggets just a day ago, it doesn't appear that Jefferson will have enough time to get acclimated with his new team and will instead, sit out the opener. Look for official confirmation on that following Wednesday's morning shootaround, but it seems more likely that Jefferson will make his debut on Saturday against the Kings. That being said, Jefferson likely won't carry much fantasy value even when he's available due to a relatively deep roster at forward in Denver.
More News
-
Nuggets' Richard Jefferson: Expected to sign with Denver•
-
Hawks' Richard Jefferson: Traded to Atlanta, waived•
-
Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson: Says he'll return to Cleveland•
-
Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson: Active and available to play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson: Questionable Sunday vs. Pacers•
-
Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson: Expected to play Friday vs. 76ers•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...