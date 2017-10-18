Nuggets' Richard Jefferson: Unlikely to be available for opener

Jefferson is unlikely to be available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Jazz, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

After inking a contract with the Nuggets just a day ago, it doesn't appear that Jefferson will have enough time to get acclimated with his new team and will instead, sit out the opener. Look for official confirmation on that following Wednesday's morning shootaround, but it seems more likely that Jefferson will make his debut on Saturday against the Kings. That being said, Jefferson likely won't carry much fantasy value even when he's available due to a relatively deep roster at forward in Denver.