Nuggets' Richard Jefferson: Will not play vs. Bucks
Jefferson will not play in Thursday's game against the Bucks due to wrist soreness, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
This is more than likely the Nuggets giving the veteran the night off so he can begin his All-Star break early, as Jefferson was not part of the team's regular rotation coming into Thursday's contest. Look for him to re-join the team at full health after the break.
