Nuggets' Richard Jefferson: Won't be in rotation
Head coach Michael Malone said Thursday that Jefferson won't start the season in the Nuggets' rotation, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
With Jefferson's late arrival to the team, it's not much of a surprise that he'll have to earn his way into Malone's rotation, especially considering that the 37-year-old is a veteran among a very young roster. Even if Jefferson does ultimately crack the team's rotation, he's not expected to play much of a role this season and will have very limited fantasy value.
