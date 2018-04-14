Nuggets' Richard Jefferson: Worst season of his career

Jefferson averaged 1.5 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists during his 18th NBA season with the Nuggets in 2017-18.

The 37-year-old played in only 20 games and most of his stats declined mightily from last season as it is became apparent that Jefferson doesn't have a whole lot left in his tank. Jefferson will be a free agent when the summer season begins and it won't be surprising if he decides to hang up the shoes.

