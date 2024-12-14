Share Video

Link copied!

Westbook is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Westbrook will return to the bench Friday since Jamal Murray will make his return from a two-game absence due to hamstring inflammation. Westbrook has been serviceable off the bench for Denver, averaging 10.5 points, 5.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game when deployed in a second-unit role.

More News