Westbrook closed Thursday's 111-105 loss to the Clippers in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes.

Westbrook recorded his first double-double since April 2, albeit in a losing effort. The veteran guard also led the Nuggets in rebounds while pacing the second unit in scoring. Westbrook has made two appearances since his one-game absence due to left foot inflammation. He has amassed 35 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists across 60 minutes during that two-game span.