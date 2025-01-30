Westbrook supplied 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and one block over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 122-112 loss to the Knicks.

Westbrook led the Nuggets in rebounding with 14 boards on a night where Nikola Jokic got into foul trouble during the first half. It's also worth noting the veteran guard was able to hold onto his spot in Denver's starting lineup in favor of Christian Braun, despite Aaron Gordon returning to the first unit Wednesday. Westbrook has averaged 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 29.7 minutes over his last seven games, and he should maintain enhanced fantasy value in points leagues as long as he stays with the first five.