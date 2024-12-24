Westbrook will start in Monday's game against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

With Jamal Murray (ankle) sidelined, Westbrook will pick up his seventh start through 27 regular-season outings. Over six appearances in the starting five, the veteran point guard has averaged 14.8 points, 8.7 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 steals across 32.5 minutes per contest.