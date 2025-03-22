Westbrook accumulated 18 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 128-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The veteran guard added to an impressively consistent March that has seen him score in double digits in 10 of 11 games (eight starts) while recording at least one steal in nine of 11. On the month, Westbrook, is averaging 15.5 points, 6.6 assists, 5.5 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.6 steals in 32.7 minutes a contest. That elevated workload could be scaled back if Julian Strawther (knee) is able to return before the end of the regular season, but time is running out for the second-year wing to get back into the rotation.