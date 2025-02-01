Westbrook has been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against the 76ers with left hamstring tightness, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Westbrook recorded four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven assists and two steals and committed six turnovers in 25 minutes before checking out of the game for good with 11:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. He'll presumably undergo further testing as the Nuggets look to determine the extent of the injury, but for the moment, Westbrook's availability for Saturday's game in Charlotte would appear to be in jeopardy.