Westbrook amassed 19 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), one rebound and five assists across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 149-106 loss to the Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The likes of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic struggled badly in this Game 2 loss, and while it would be a stretch to say Westbrook stepped up, he did end as the team's leading scorer. Westbrook has scored in double digits off the bench in all but one of his eight playoff showings thus far and has also surpassed the 15-point mark in his last three.