Westbrook amassed seven points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and four steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 122-113 loss to Washington.

Making a spot start in the absence of Jamal Murray (hamstring) on Saturday, Westbrook played a passive role and facilitated Denver's offense with a game-high 12 assists on a night that Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 56 points. Westbrook has now made four appearances as a starter for the Nuggets this season, averaging a solid 15.5 points, 7.8 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 32.4 minutes per game as a member of the first unit. The 36-year-old former All-Star may hurt fantasy managers in nine-category formats with his subpar free-throw percentage and high rate of turnovers, but he'd be a strong streaming option in points leagues if Murray ends up missing Sunday's clash with a Hawks team that ranks 28th in the NBA in points allowed per game (119.0).