Nuggets head coach Mike Malone said Monday that Westbrook is without a timeline to return to action while he recovers from a left hamstring strain, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Westbrook suffered the injury in Friday's win over the 76ers and will miss a second straight game Monday versus the Pelicans. Given Malone's comments, Westbrook appears likely to remain out through the All-Star break. Christian Braun will likely remain in the Nuggets' starting lineup while Westbrook works on his rehab and recovery, and Jalen Pickett could enter the rotation as Jamal Murray's top backup at point guard.