Head coach Mike Malone said Monday that Westbrook does not have a timeline to return from a left hamstring strain, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Westbrook strained his left hamstring during the Nuggets' 137-134 win over the 76ers on Friday. He was already ruled out for Monday's contest against the Pelicans, and it appears the former MVP could be in jeopardy of being sidelined past the All-Star break. Christian Braun will likely remain in the Nuggets' starting lineup while Westbrook works on his rehab and recovery.