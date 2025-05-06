Westbrook ended with 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 121-119 win over the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Although he had an underwhelming stat line outside of scoring, Westbrook continues to see heavy involvement off the bench. The Nuggets are using an extremely tight rotation, and the only other bench players to see minutes were Peyton Watson (15) and Julian Strawther (6). Through seven postseason games, Westbrook is averaging 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.