Westbrook had six points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Sunday's 125-93 loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Westbrook played through a right hand sprain Sunday but had another disappointing showing. In his last four postseason games, Westbrook averaged just 6.0 points while shooting 23.5 percent from the field. He did have a productive regular season, however, as he appeared in 75 games with 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.3 three-pointers on 44.9 percent from the field. As for 2025-26, Westbrook holds a $3.47 million player option.