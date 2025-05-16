Westbrook recorded eight points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and one block over 17 minutes during Thursday's 119-107 win over the Thunder in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Westbrook has comfortably led the Denver second unit in minutes played during the playoffs, but he's had his struggles recently, and the team turned to Julian Strawther, who responded with 15 points in 20 minutes. Jamal Murray played through an illness, Aaron Gordon may have tweaked his hamstring and Michael Porter continues to push through his shoulder issue, so the Nuggets will be hoping that Westbrook can turn things around quickly.