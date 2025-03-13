Westbrook logged 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-95 loss to the Timberwolves.

Making his second straight start as the Nuggets go with a smaller lineup while Aaron Gordon (calf) is sidelined, Westbrook had an efficient shooting night while nabbing his highest steal total since Jan. 4. The veteran guard has scored in double digits in five of six March appearances, averaging 15.0 points, 5.2 boards, 4.3 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks to begin the month.