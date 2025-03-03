Westbrook closed Sunday's 110-103 loss to Boston with 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes.

Westbrook got the starting nod Sunday with Aaron Gordon (ankle) inactive, providing a lift to Denver offensively by finishing as one of three Nuggets with six or more assists to go along with a double-digit scoring total. Westbrook has started in 28 contests this season, recording at least 10 points and five assists in 16 of those outings.