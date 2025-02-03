Westbrook (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Westbrook will miss a second straight game Monday due to a left hamstring strain that he suffered against the 76ers on Monday. Christian Braun was inserted into the Nuggets' starting lineup against the Hornets on Saturday, and he will likely remain in the starting five Monday due to Westbrook's injury.
