Westbrook will come off the bench in Friday's matchup with the Heat.
With Jamal Murray (concussion) returning from a three-game absence, Westbrook will go back to his role as the No. 2 point guard role. The 35-year-old has averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists across 20.8 minutes in five games off the bench this season.
