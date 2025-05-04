Westbrook finished with 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and five steals over 27 minutes during Saturday's 120-101 win over the Clippers in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Westbrook was impactful once again, helping the Nuggets to a comfortable Game 7 victory while helping to oust his former team at the same time. Denver will now face Oklahoma City, another of Westbrook's former teams, in the second round. Starting the series as the firm underdogs, the Nuggets will face an uphill battle up against the best team in the league this season.