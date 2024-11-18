Westbrook produced 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 105-90 loss to Memphis.

Nikola Jokic missed his second straight game for personal reasons, allowing Westbrook and several other players to absorb plenty of usage. Despite some decent counting stats at times, Westbrook is not off to the best start with his new team. Through 12 games, he's shooting just 35.1 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from beyond the arc and 68.6 percent from the free throw line.