Westbrook (foot) is available for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Clippers.
Westbrook has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing Game 4 due to left foot inflammation. Westbrook has averaged 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22.0 minutes across his three appearances in the playoffs so far this season.
