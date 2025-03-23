Westbrook will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Rockets, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.
Westbrook will move to the bench Sunday after starting the last four games, and he'll be replaced by veteran big man DeAndre Jordan in the first unit. In his last three games in a reserve role, Westbrook has averaged 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 28.3 minutes per contest.
