Westbrook closed with 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 130-129 win over the Kings.

Westbrook finished just one rebound away from recording a triple-double, and the veteran floor general reminded everyone around the league what he can do on games when things are going the right way for him. Westbrook is averaging 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 2.7 steals per game as a starter, but his role has been inconsistent all season long. He's likely to head back to the bench if Christian Braun (back) is able to start Thursday against the Trail Blazers.