Westbrook will enter the starting lineup in Monday's game against Oklahoma City.

The veteran playmaker will return to the starting five due to Aaron Gordon (calf) being sidelined. Westbrook has started in 29 outings this season, and he has averaged 13.8 points, 5.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 33.6 minutes per game over his last five starts.