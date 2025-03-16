Westbrook is in the Nuggets' starting lineup against the Wizards on Saturday.

Westbrook will make his 32nd start of the season Saturday (and fifth since the beginning of March) due to the absence of Aaron Gordon (calf). Westbrook has averaged 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 0.9 steals over 28.4 minutes per game since the All-Star break.